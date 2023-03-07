Senate Presidency: S’East tipped to lead 10th N’Assembly

Following the declaration of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the president-elect, fhaving been declared winner in the February 25 presidential election, there are strong indications that the party may cede the position of the President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly to the South East geopolitical zone.

New Telegraph learnt that the North West is being considered for the position of Speaker, House of Representatives while the North Central and the South South geo-political zones have also been positioned to produce the Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker House of Representatives respectively. A member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, who dropped these hints on the condition of anonymity, said arrangements have been concluded for party leaders to meet with the President-elect, Tinubu to reach a consensus on the zoning formulae for the next parliament.

A party chieftain familiar with the zoning formulae disclosed that since the President-elect hails from the South-West, while the Vice Presidentelect, Kashim Shettima, is from the North-East, it is believed that naturally the Southeast should produce the next Senate President. According to our source, a majority of the NWC of the ruling party were working alongside other members of the party’s leadership to zone the number three citizen to the South-East, as part of efforts at achieving balance and inclusion of the region in the power equation in the emerging political dispensation. New Telegraph also learnt that among those being considered for the plum job is the incumbent Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC/Abia North) while Senator, Sani Musa (APC/ Niger East) is being positioned for the position of Deputy Senate President.

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, recently won the Abia North Senatorial District seat for a second term. Apart from being a long time close ally of Tinubu, he was among the very few APC chieftains from the South East who campaigned publicly for Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate in the build up to the elections. Kalu being a loyal party man, had always stoutly defended the interest of the APC in the South-East and it is also believed that he has the required legislative and executive experiences to pilot the affairs of the Senate. As a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993, he moved the famous Dual-Citizenship Rights Bill.

In the 9th Assembly, Sen. Kalu is known to have defended the interest of the party and stabilised the Senate by effortlessly carrying all members along, thus preventing aggrieved members who lost their APC tickets from leaving the party. “Since 2015, the distribution of leadership positions by the APC has not been balanced and we are committed to correcting it with the 10th Assembly, so far we are the majority with 57 senatorial seats. “During our party primaries the Southeast didn’t get the support of the party to produce the flag bearer, this didn’t go down well with them, now this is another opportunity to prove to Nigerians that we are a party for all,” the source said. Besides the top four positions, New Telegraph gathered that consultations have reached an advanced stage on the zoning of other principal offices in both the Red and Green Chambers of the National Assembly.

