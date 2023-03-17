Senate Presidency: Senators back South East, caution APC

A group of senators- elect from the South East and South West are plotting a showdown with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if the South East geo-political zone is denied the position of President of the Senate. A senator-elect from the South East who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity disclosed that South East lawmakers will team up with their colleagues from opposition parties and some progressive minds to install leadership of the 10th Assembly of their choice, should the APC fail to placate the South East with the Senate presidency.

According to him, “The APC is still dilly-dallying over what is clear and unambiguous.” The newly-elected senator further expressed disappointment that senatorselect from other zones, especially the South South, are making moves to take the Senate presidency, which according to him, “Will aggravate and make the South East’s volatility more precarious.” He further stated that the position of the few that believe any zone should produce the Senate presidency would be an affront and a direct invitation to more restiveness. He described it as “Double standard and baffling insensitivity that having returned ranking senators from the South East, there are still surreptitious moves by undemocratic forces to create a crisis of confidence between the incoming executive and the South East zone.” Continuing, the senator said: “Let me say this, you can’t continue to argue that you don’t have ranking senators from the South East elected on the All Progressives Congress platform. There is Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor and current, Senate Chief Whip.

“We have Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, although of another political party, a former deputy governor as well as former minority leader, so there should be no argument about the position being produced by the zone. There is also Senator Osita Izunaso too. Anybody who tries that will pay for it. “For us, we are confident that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu should man the office; it is as simple as ABCD. What is wrong with us as a people? Mark my words, should the APC attempt anything funny, we will team up with other parties and I assure you that we are talking with the South East senators-elect and we believe that the outcome will be different.

So, the APC should do what is right and just. “We will not endorse any injustice and we believe that our brothers from the other zones will also see reasons. What is wrong is wrong. The party should pick their returning senator from South East, Senator Orji, and let’s get done with this. We can’t afford to treat the South East this way if really we want the peace and unity of this country. That zone must be given a sense of belonging and that’s simply our thinking.”

