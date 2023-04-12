Senate Presidency: X-raying Musa’s patriotic stance

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the top contenders in the ongoing politicking for leadership offices in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate presidency and deputy president in the forthcoming 10th Assembly.

Apart from publicly declaring his interest to run for the Senate presidency, which is the number three highest political office in the country, Senator Musa is also eminently qualified to contest and hold any position, going by ranking principle, particularly in the Senate. According to parliamentary tradition, as the Nigeria Senate choses to entrench in its Standing Rules, it is not every senator-elect that is qualified to occupy any leadership position, especially when it comes to the two presiding offices namely; office of the President of the Senate and the office of the Deputy President of the Senate.

Just like in every human organisation, where there are rules of engagement and rules of conduct, the parliament has certain rules and standards, which are placed as conditions in the recruitment process of its leadership, and which aspiring members should meet as basic qualifications for such engagement. According to Order 3, Rule 2 of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended) on the nomination of pre- siding officers and appointments of principal officers and other officers of the Senate, it shall be in accordance with the ranking of senators.

For clarity, ranking is determined by the following order; senators re- turning based on number of times re-elected, senators who had been members of the House of Representatives and senators elected as senators for the first time. Going by these considerations, Senators-elect who have served in the House of Representatives and now have been elected to the Red Chamber, and those who are re- elected to the Senate are all recognised as ranking members of the apex legislative Assembly, and are therefore, qualified to contest for the presiding officers positions. In this light, Sani Musa, who was elected to represent Niger East in 2019, was re-elected during the February 25 polls by his constituents, who have been testifying of his people driven representation in the nation’s apex legislative institution.

One striking attribute of Senator Musa, is that he does not allow his political ambition to becloud his sense of patriotism and national- ism. The politician is fully aware of the controversy the Muslim- Muslim presidential arrangement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated, and its centrifugal effects on the fledgling peace and unity of the country.

Consequently, the Niger East senator, who has chosen to respect the heterogeneous structure of Nigeria, resolved not to allow his Senate presidency ambition to contribute to the already tensed political atmosphere in the country, following the emergence of two Muslims as President-elect and Vice President-elect.

Accordingly, in one of his recent press briefings, the law- maker told journalists that although his primary desire was to contest for the Senate presidency, he was willing and ready to sacrifice his number one choice and go for the Office of Deputy President of the Senate, only on religious consideration, so that a Christian could be elected as the next President of the Senate.

His words: “For the exigencies of our time, looking at the volatile situation of what has generated the Muslim-Muslim ticket in this country, I am one person that believes in the secularity of one Nigeria. I am one person that believes that, for every reason, there should be give and take in this country. “We have lived with both Christians and Muslims. Some of us still have relatives that are still Christians and Muslims. We have lived in a society where there’s intermarriage; we have lived for so long.

Our forefathers envisaged a country where we would all live together. “I will not have any problem seeing a qualified, competent personality like me in the Senate, who has also presented himself for the office of the Senate President and asked me please to drop my ambition for him; I will do it.

“There is a position of Deputy Sen- ate President, which also is a presiding officer in the National Assembly. I will be willing to do it if it’s going to be in the best interest of Nigerians and if it’s going to be in the best interest of the zone I am going to represent. There’s no commitment or sacrifice too much to make to keep the unity this country deserves.” Some political analysts have come up with the insinuation that Musa is taking the decision to go for the Deputy President of the Senate position because of the presence of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is a Christian and a loyal party member in the presidential race. Senator Kalu was actually the first among the contenders to publicly declare his intention to contest for Senate presidency in the 10th Assembly, stressing that it was his turn to occupy the exalted office, since he is a ranking APC member of the Senate as well as the highest APC officer from the South-East geopolitical zone.

The Senate Chief Whip also unequivocally said that he re- jects any zoning arrangement that would make a Muslim to be Senate President in the coming Assembly, arguing that since Nige- ria is a secular state, it would not be right for persons of the same religious faith to occupy the first three highest political offices in the country. Therefore, analysts are speculating that Senator Musa may be one of those quietly canvassing for the zoning of the Senate presidency to the South-East to give the people of the region a sense of belonging and by extension engender peace and unity in the country in the forthcoming dispensation.

It is pertinent to note that many Senators-elect have indicated interest to run for the Senate Presidency position. They have also intensified their politicking, with so many of their supporters, including members of civil society groups, canvassing and putting pressure on the leadership of the ruling APC and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to ensure their emergence as the next President of the Senate. Some of the contenders are dominantly ranking senators.

They include Kalu (a former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip), who represents Abia North Senatorial District; Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North), Godswill Ak- pabio (APC, Akwa-Ibom North West), Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West) and Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South). Interestingly, the incumbent President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, is also said to be in the contest, even though he has never made any public statement to confirming his interest.

Also, a former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari (APC, Zamfara West), who was elected during the February 25 National Assembly elections, has declared interest for the coveted seat.

While the ranking Senators-elect are campaigning and canvassing for support from their colleagues and the leadership of the APC, two non-rank- ing Senators-elect in the persons of the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South), and a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), have also joined the race and have made passionate appeals to convince the Senate, to quickly amend its restricting ranking rule, to accommodate them in the contest, arguing that they are also suitable for the plumb job.

It is interesting to note that out of all those who have shown interest to contest, only Sani Musa has opted to give attention to religious and regional considerations, in the power sharing arrangement in order to assuage those having a sense of marginalisation based on ethno-religious ground.