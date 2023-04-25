2023 Elections Politics

Senate President: ADF Drums Support For Akpabio, Lauds Tinubu’s Victory

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A renowned socio-political group, Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has begun massive advocacy for the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President.

In the same vein, they have extended their best wishes to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the last Presidential election, saying that Nigerians made a wise choice.

The Director General of the group, Rt.Hon (Obongemem) Ekperikpe Ekpo,
who disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo Akwa Ibom state today said Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum appreciates the various interest groups and people who are advocating that the Senate Presidency be zoned to the South-South region.

Ekpo highlighted that their massive support was in appreciation of the region’s contribution to the Nation’s resources and the overwhelming consideration of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the most suitable person for the job giving his “sterling record in the various stations of service he has held forte which performance is still resonating across the country”.

According to him, “It is satisfying to observe that a lot of altruistic Nigerians who love the progress and development of Nigeria agreed that the calibre of the person of Akpabio as Leader of the Legislature would help build Nigeria of our collective dream.

“This is why Nigerians from all nooks and crannies are rallying support for him as Senate President”.

The Group further appealed to like minds and people of goodwill to continue their support for Senator Akpabio in prayers and other ways stressing that it would enhance the realization of that office which shall bring pride to Nigeria and further open up opportunities for many Nigerians.

ADF in the statement Urges Citizens to have hope in the new Nigeria that shall emerge from May 29 with renewed hope in which optimism shall be sired and a secured Nation with political stability and economic vibrancy will emerge.

While celebrating the electoral victory of Member-Elect for Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Dr Patrick Umoh and Member-Elect for Abak Federal Constituency, Surveyor Clement Jimbo in the just concluded election, the group described the Presidential and National Assembly elections as impressive, free and fair.

“The elections which they won with landslide victory were competitive, free and fair as acknowledged by both local and international observers and proclaimed by the electoral umpire, INEC which announced the aforementioned names as winners under the victorious APC”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Identity politics stokes ethnic fire

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Ethnic card exposes Nigeria’s fault lines ahead of 2023 presidential election FELIX NWANERI reports on the worrisome dimension the campaign for the 2023 presidential election has assumed given the ethnic card being played by some of the candidates and their supporters and the dangers it portends for the country’s unity   Ethnic tension is not […]
Politics

Pushing for fresh taxation law

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

A bill seeking to change the face of taxation in the country is before the House of Representatives. PHILIP NYAM examines the collaboration between lawmakers and a nongovernmental organisation on the proposed legislation A bill seeking to establish the National Inspector- General for Tax Crimes Commission to promote economic efficiency and effectiveness in administering the […]
Politics

Africa’s problem is mismanagement of resources – Franzek

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Prof. Ernst Josef Franzek is a German specialist in neurology, psychiatry and psychotherapy with special interest in Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks about his organisation: ‘Legionnaire for Mankind’s Health,’ passion for Nigeria and brain drain, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports Why did you decide to setup Legionnaire for Mankind’s Health? The population of […]

Leave a Comment