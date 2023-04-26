Senate President: ADF Drums Up Support For Akpabio

A political group, under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), has commenced advocacy and campaign for the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President for the 10th Senate. In the same vein, they have extended their best wishes to the Presidentelect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in the last presidential election, saying that Nigerians made a wise choice.

The Director-General of the group, Ekperikpe Ekpo, who disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday and which was made available to journalists in Uyo, the state capital, said Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum appreciates the various interest groups and people who are advocating that the Senate Presidency should be zoned to the South-South geo-political region.

Ekpo hinted that their massive support was in appreciation of the region’s contribution to the nation’s resources and the overwhelming consideration of Senator Akpabio as the most suitable person for the job, giving his “sterling record in the various stations of service he has held forte which performance is still resonating across the country.” ”

It is satisfying to observe that a lot of altruistic Nigerians who love the progress and development of Nigeria agree that the calibre of Akpabio as leader of the legislature would help build the country of our collective dream.

This is why Nigerians from all the nooks and crannies are rallying support for him as Senate President.”