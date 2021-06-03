Senate President congratulates new NGE exco

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday congratulated Mustapha Isa, on his re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE). Lawan also congratulated other members of the executive of the guild who were newly elected or reelected on Tuesday by their fellow editors.

The Senate President commended the NGE for the success of the biennial convention in Kano and the peaceful conduct of the elections. “The peaceful and orderly manner of the elections is a good example of how professional bodies should conduct their affairs. You therefore deserve plaudits for living up to the expectations the society has of you as leaders of the fourth estate of the realm.

“In that light, I enjoin you to always consider the higher national interest of unity, peace, justice and progress as you discharge your critical role of gate keeping in your various media organisations. “The Nigerian media have come a long way, therefore the editors cannot afford to fail in their responsibilities to the nation in this critical period of our national development,” Lawan said.

