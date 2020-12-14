Senate President, hails Joshua

The senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan has heaped praises on Nigerian Anthony Joshua following his 9th round knockout of Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in their world heavyweight championship fight at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday night.

Joshua had floored Pulev on three occasions and ended the fight with a vicious right hand to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Lawan expressed happiness at Joshua’s victory adding that Nigerians will continue to throw their weight behind him. “I join thousands of Nigerians who watched the fight last night to congratulate Anthony Joshua.

His victory yet again confirms the superiority of Africans especially Nigerians and how far our sportsmen have gone in recent years.

“On behalf of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, I hereby convey the goodwill message of the Federal Government and the good people of Nigeria to him.

It is imperative for him to understand how much the government and the people of Nigeria are proud of his achievements as our son,” Lawan said.

Also, the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control has congratulated WBA/WBO/ IBF and IBO heavyweight boxing champion, Joshua for successfully defending his title.

