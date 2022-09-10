Senate President, IBB, Abdulsalami in closed door meeting in Minna

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawal on Saturday held closed door meetings with former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar in Minna.

Lawan, who was accompanied by the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa, explained that he is in Minna on a sympathetic visit to the former Head of State who is recuperating from an illness.

Speaking to journalists after he met with General Abdulsalami, the Senate President said that the two leaders have a lot of roles to play in ensuring the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

Senator Lawan and his team arrived in Minna at about 1.30pm and first visited the residence of General Abdulsalami where they spent about 40 minutes before he visited General Babangida where they spent roughly 30 minutes.

He added that as an elder statesman, it is necessary that the visit is made especially with the contributions Abdulsalami has made to the country.

The Senate President, however, declined to answer questions from journalists as he insisted that he is only in the state for a private visit and nothing else.

