Senate President Lawan picks up APC Presidential Nomination Form

The presidential nomination form drama in the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued on Monday with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, joining the growing list of the ruling party’s presidential aspirants.

He became the 24th aspirant to pick the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the May 30 primary when a group of his friends led by Chief Sam Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the party and 15 other Senators, purchased the form for him at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Given that the forms are selling at N100 million, with Lawan as the 24th aspirant, the ruling party has grossed an unprecedented N2.4 billion from the sale of presidential nomination forms alone.

 

