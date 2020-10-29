Senate President preaches peace, love, tolerance

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawn, yesterday felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, on the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud, which is the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed. Lawan’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja. He said that this year’s celebration came at a time that Nigeria was striving to restore law and order in the aftermath of the #End- SARS protests.

“Our harrowing experience over the past few weeks underscores the need for us as a people of faith to imbibe and demonstrate in our every conduct the virtues of love, peace and tolerance which Prophet Mohammed personifies. “This trying time requires our prayers and supplications to Allah to intervene to restore peace and love of neighbours to our land. “However, it also requires of us introspection as to the roles we are playing as leaders and individual citizens in building the nation that we desire.” He said that the protesters had made their points in their patriotic demands for better policing and political governance and had secured the commitment of the government to addressing the issues that they raised.

“I urge our youths in the spirit of this occasion to embrace peace and engage government through dialogue, as the corrections they seek can only manifest under a peaceful atmosphere,” Lawan said. The Senate President reiterated the commitment of the ninth National Assembly to the entrenchment of processes that would encourage the youth to tap their talents and pursue their dreams for the elevation of Nigeria. Lawan expressed confidence that the trials would ultimately strengthen the bonds as citizens of the same nation and propel Nigeria to its great destiny.

