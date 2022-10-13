Senate probes 252 agencies over N5trn Service Wide Votes

News Top Stories

The Senate yesterday commenced the probe of 252 government agencies that benefited from N5 trillion Service Wide Votes (SWV) between 2017 and 2021. The SWV, also known as the Consolidated Revenue Fund Charge, is more or less the country’s contingency fund in the annual budget.

The Senate’s investigation followed the discovery that many agencies collected funds from SWV without notifying the National Assembly committees mandated by law to oversight the agencies. Addressing the journalists on the matter, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, said the investigation had to do with the disbursement of the SWV between 2017 and 2021, noting that it had become a major component of the national budget considering amount budgeted annually for it in the budget.

Urhoghide pointed out that the committee had to see how the money collected from the SWV was being expended because there was confusion on the approval of the Votes. “We want to see how this money is being expended there are confusion on approval, we want to really get to know what is going on,” he said.

 

