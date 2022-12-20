News

Senate probes Accountant General’s office over N978bn Service Wide Vote

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate on Tuesday commenced investigation into the N978 billion received from the Service Wide Votes, consisting of both capital and recurrent expenditures, which were disbursed to the Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government (MDAs).

The investigation is coming less than one week after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed that the agency had collected about N30 billion from the former Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, who is currently under investigation for N110 billion fraud.

Speaking at the opening of the investigative hearing, the Chairman of Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, observed that there were some releases from the Service Wide Votes, which had no Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE), thereby eliciting suspension of the Committee.

Senator Urhoghide, who represents Edo South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pointed out that it was only memos that were provided to back the releases.

 

