Senate probes AG’s office over N978bn Service Wide Vote

The Senate yesterday commenced investigation into the N978 billion received from the Service Wide Votes, consisting of both capital and recurrent expenditures, which were disbursed to the Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government (MDAs).

The investigation is coming less than one week after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the agency had collected about N30 billion from the former Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, who is currently under investigation for N110 billion fraud.

Speaking at the opening of the investigative hearing, Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, observed that there were some releases from the Service Wide Votes, which had no Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE), thereby eliciting suspension of the committee. Urhoghide, who represents Edo South senatorial district on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pointed out that it was only memos that were provided to back the releases.

The chairman, who expressed dissatisfaction with the submission of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, said the Office of the Accountant General needed to give explanation to the committee bit by bit of the expenditures for proper understanding because the figures were enormous and that response to the committee was not satisfactory. The politician noted that from what was on ground, they would need time to be able to analyse the expenditure one by one, saying the figures were enormous and that the response was not satisfactory. However, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, represented by the Director of Fund, Sabo Mohammed, told the committee to give them more time to respond to the issues raised by the lawmakers.

