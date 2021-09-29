News

Senate probes alleged fake COVID-19 test results used against Nigerians

The Senate, yesterday, resolved to probe allegations of fake COVID-19 test results to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians in Ghana and the use of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Nigeria. The Senate made the decision to investigate the allegation against the Ghanaian authorities following numerous allegations and complaints made by Nigerian travellers isolated at Ghanaian isolation facilities.

The motion titled: “Urgent need to conduct investigation on allegation of fake COVID-19 test results being used to defraud Nigerians in Ghana and the obtainment of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards” was sponsored bySenatorYahayaOloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central). Presenting the motion, Oloriegbe recalled that the COVID-19 infection was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in February 2020. He said in the motion: “While the global roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to accelerate, only around one percent of the world’s population has received their full course of injections.

“Billions are still waiting for their first dose, which inevitably leads those people to question exactly when they will get it, especially as plans are being made internationally to allow those that have been vaccinated, or can prove they have had a recent negative test.

