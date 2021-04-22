Senate probes alleged killing of Nigerians in Togo

The Senate yesterday directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, to probe the alleged killing of some Nigerian nationals of Enugu State origin resident in the Republic of Togo. This followed a petition to the Senate by Concerned Igbo-Eze North Youths, presented by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, at Senate plenary.
