Senate probes alleged killing of Nigerians in Togo

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

The Senate, Wednesday, directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, to probe the alleged killing of some Nigerian nationals of Enugu State origin resident in the Republic of Togo.
This followed a petition to Senate by Concerned Igbo-Eze North Youths, presented by former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, at Senate plenary.
In the petition entitled: “Complaint Against the Gruesome Killing of Our Indigenes/Citizens in Togo” and signed by Solomon Onu and Witness Asoanya, Convener and the Secretary-General, respectively, the body called the attention of the Senate to the alleged murder of Mr. Sabastine Onyeneke, Nnamdi Odo, and Ogbuanya Nathaniel in the West African country within a spate of few months.
“First, on 24th January 2021, Mr. Ossai Sabastine Onyeneke, a 39-year-old young man, was strangled and stabbed to death at Lome, Togo. Until his death, Mr. Sabastine worked with the Swedish Maritime business giant, Bureau Veritas, situate in De L’cam, Togo.
“As if that was not enough, on 6th February 2021, the life of one Nnamdi Odo from Umu-Agama community, also in Igbo-Eze North LGA, was cut short in another provocative act of killing in the Agoyi part of Togo.
“It is noteworthy that apart from these more recent two incidents this year, in November 2020, one young boy named Ogbuanya Nathaniel from Obimo in Nsukka LGA, was also murdered in Togo,” the group narrated.
It added that it was very pained by the failure of the Nigerian government, particularly the Nigerian Embassy in Lome, to protest the killings to the Togolese authorities.

