Senate probes concessioning of 700MW Zungeru power plant

The Senate yesterday directed its Committee on Power to investigate the circumstances and conditions under which the 700MW ZungeruHydroelectric Power Plant (ZHPP) in Niger State was being concessioned. Theapexlegislativechamber asked the committee to focus on the utilization of the annualbudgetaryallocations made to the project, the completionlevel, andthemanagement of external loans from the Chinese Exim Bank, which is tied to the project.

The committee was also asked to look into the fate of unsettled host communities where the project was sited, the adequacy or otherwise of selection criteria for the concessionaire and to generally establish whether the proposed concession of ZHPP is an exercise that would ensure that government gets the deserved value for funds expended on the project. Similarly, the Senate urged the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) and its secretariat, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and other ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) concerned to suspend indefinitely, the proposed concession pending the conclusion of an investigation by its committee and consequent adoption based on the findings and recommendations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...