Senate probes NIOMCO for dormancy since 2008

The Senate yesterday set up a five-man ad hoc Committee to investigate the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), Itakpe, over non-performance, with huge budgetary allocations and releases of fund since 2008. The resolution to investigate the organisation, followed a motion adopted by members of the Senate Committee on Finance during the third day of the interactive session with MDAs on 2022-2023 MTEF and FSP.T he motion moved by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele,gave rise to the committee which has Sani Musa as Chairman, while members include, Opeyemi Bamidele, James Manager, Michael Nnachi and Sadiq Suleiman.

The committee is to investigate the budget of the organisation which comprises of capital recurrent and over heard from 2008 to date and is expected to turn in Its report in two weeks. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, said that the agency was a major source of wastage of government fund, following its moribund nature since 2008. He stated that the agency had been inactive for 14 years despite allocations of funds for capital, recurrent and overheads, noting that N1.8 billion was released as capital fund while N2.5 billion had been cumulatively released to the organisation as at July 2022.

 

