Senate probes NNPC revenue from 2010 to 2020

Chukwu David

…says agency refused 1% stamp duty payment

 

The Senate has commenced investigation of the financial transactions carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from 2010 to 2020.

 

The Senate Committee on Finance is currently carrying out investigations into the internally generated revenues of 700 MDAs and the payment of one per cent stamp duty by contractors on all contracts awarded by ministries, departments (MDAs) between2014- 2020.

 

However, the committee decided to backdate that of the nation’s oil corporation, which already scheduled to appear before the Senate Panel tomorrow.

 

Speaking during the investigative hearing in Abuja, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, accused the government owned oil corporation of nonpayment of one per cent stamp duty.

Challenging the agency when the NNPC Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya, appeared before the committee, Adeola said: “You have not been complying with the payment of stamp duty.”

 

The NNPC, however, decided to withdraw its submission on non-payment of one per cent stamp duty, promising to present another one on its claimed payment of stamp duties within the period under review. Senator Adeola requested for total revenue that accrued to NNPC from 2010 to 2020, and corresponding expenditure.

 

The chairman also asked the NNPC to present amount remitted prior to audit and evidence of payment from 2010 to 2020.

He also requested for audited financial status of NNPC from 2010 to 2019 as well as the Management Account of 2020. The lawmaker further asked the NNPC to present all the documents requested to Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC

