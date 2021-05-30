News

Senate probes NNPC revenue from 2010 to 2020

Posted on

…says agency refused 1% stamp duty payment

The Senate has commenced investigation of the financial transactions carried out by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from 2010 to 2020.

The Senate Committee on Finance is currently carrying out investigations into the internally generated revenues of 700 MDAs and the payment of one per cent stamp duty by contractors on all contracts awarded by ministries, departments (MDAs) between 2014 and 2020.

 

However, the committee decided to backdate that of the nation’s oil corporation, which already scheduled to appear before the Senate Panel on Tuesday.

 

Speaking during the investigative hearing in Abuja, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, accused the government-owned oil corporation of non-payment of one per cent stamp duty.

 

Challenging the agency when the NNPC Chief Financial Officer, Umar Ajiya, appeared before the committee, Adeola said: “You have not been complying with the payment of stamp duty.”

 

The NNPC, however, decided to withdraw its submission on non-payment of one per cent stamp duty, promising to present another one on its claimed payment of stamp duties within the period under review.

