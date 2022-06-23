News

Senate probes Shell over Joint Venture breach, seeks $200m refund to FG

The Senate, yesterday, constituted an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over non-compliance with the Petroleum Act and breach of the Joint Venture Agreement entered into with the Federal Government. The Ad Hoc committee was mandated to probe the Oil Mining Lease granted to SPDC between 1959 to 1989, and 1989 to 2019 under the SPDC/ NNPC Joint Venture agreement.

The Ad Hoc Committee which was constituted by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi as its Chairman. Other members on the panel include Senators George Thompson Sekibo, Abdullahi Yahaya, Bassey Albert Akpan, Olamilekan Solomon Adeola, Smart Adeyemi and Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed. Accordingly, the Chamber demanded a refund of $200 million (USD) or any amount short of what was paid by SPDC, including penalties and interests under the said lease agreements to the coffers of the Federal Government. The resolution was reached by the Chamber after it considered a motion sponsored by Senator George Thompson Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East).

 

