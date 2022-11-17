Senate probes uneven disbursement of N500bn loans by DBN

The Senate yesterday, set up an Ad hoc Committee to investigate the alleged uneven disbursement of half a N500 billion loan to the six geopolitical zones by the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN). The apex legislative Assembly, in its resolutions on a motion by Senator Ali Ndume, (APC, Borno South) and cosponsored by Senator Ibrahim Bomai (APC, Yobe South, urged the bank to ensure equitable disbursement of the loan to all the zones and also expand its facilities beyond the sectors already captured.

The top five sectors considered for the loan are oil and gas (42.0%), manufacturing (16.0%), agriculture, forestry and fishery (7.2%), trade and commerce (6.3%), and transportation and storage (3.5%). Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, who presided over the plenary, named the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial institutions, Senator Sani Musa, as the Chairman of the adhoc Committee while Senators Ibrahim Danbaba (North West); Ayo Akinyelure (South West); Mathew Urhoghide (South South); Ali Ndume (North East); Uche Ekwunife (South East) and Sadiq Umar from the North Central are members.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...