Senate prohibits payment of ransom to kidnappers

…to discourage rising spate of abductions in Nigeria

…to enhance FG's efforts in fight against terrorism, kidnapping

…bill will be counter-productive, say SANs

The Senate, We d n e s d ay, passed a bill seeking to amend the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, and to prohibit the payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria. The Senate passed the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013 (Amendment) Bill, 2022, following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, which was presented by the Committee’s Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

In his presentation, Bamidele noted that the bill sought to outlaw the payment of ransom to abductors, kidnappers and terrorist for release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped. According to the lawmaker: “The overall import of this bill is to discourage the rising spate of kidnapping and abductions for ransom In Nigeria, which is fast spreading across the country.” He assured that the amendment to the Terrorism Act would set standards and regulatory system intended to prevent terrorist groups from laundering money through the banking system and other financial networks.

Bamidele said that: “Having policies in place to combat financing of terrorism will surely reduce or eliminate privacy and anonymity in financial and other sundry transactions as it relates to the subject in our society.” He explained further that the need to comprehensively review the Terrorism Prevention Act arose from the unfavourable ratings of Financial Act Task Force (FATF) recommendations of Nigeria’s Mutual Evaluation Report and consequent placement of Nigeria in FATF’S International Cooperation and Review Group Process with its impending sanctions on Nigeria’s economy. The lawmaker stated that the National Task Force on improving Nigeria’s Anti- Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime in Nigeria, proposed improvement on the Act in order to address the deficiencies noted in its provisions so as to align with the required standard as obtainable in other jurisdictions.

He emphasised that the proposed repeal and enactment bill was geared towards improving the effectiveness of countermeasures against terrorism, terrorism financing and proliferation financing, noting that the repeal was aimed at providing adequate framework for improved international collaboration, inter-agency cooperation and freezing of terrorist funds/assets. Bamidele said that: “The passage of this bill will save Nigeria from being included among countries in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List with its attendant negative consequences, which might ultimately result in international sanctions that would affect the image of the country in the comity of nations.” In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after the bill was passed, said that the bill would complement the Federal Government’s efforts in the fight against insecurity when signed into law by the President.

 

