Senate prohibits sexual offenders from working with children

The Senate, yesterday, passed a bill prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offences from working with children, either as teachers in schools or under any other job description likely to expose children to their abuses. The passage of the Child Rights Act, 2003 (Amendment) Bill, 2020, followed a clause-byclause consideration of a report by the Committee on Women Affairs, Chaired by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Cross River West).

In an amendment to Section 195 of the Principal Act, the Senate inserted a new clause 195A which provides that: “In Criminal proceedings, a person will be found unsuitable to work with children – (a) on conviction of murder, attempted murder, rape, indecent assault or assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm with regards to a child; or “(b) Persons whom the court have deemed incapable of understanding proceedings or enter ing a proper defence due to mental illness as ruled by the court especially in matters which constitute murder, attempted rape, indecent or other sexual Offences with intent to do grievous bodily harm where the court would have convicted such persons but for the defence of mental illness.”

The Senate with the introduction of Clause 2 listed the categories of persons unsuitable to work with children as: “Any person who has been convicted of murder, attempted rape, indecent assault or sexual offences with the intent to do grievous bodily harm with regard to a child during the five years preceding the commencement of this amendment.” Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in a brief remark after the bill was passed, said, “there was prevalence of rape, especially of young children and in our institutions as well.

“So, this amendment is going to cure those kind of societal ills that will keep away those rapists from our children,” he added. In another development, the Senate also approved the establishment of the Chattered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professional of Nigeria The approval came as a result of the clauseby- clause consideration of a report by the Committee on Establishment and Public Service on the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

The report was presented by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central), who said that the objectives of the bill included effective regulation, registration of members to acquire skills and knowledge in order to qualify and practice as forensic and investigative professionals.

The Institute, when established, would make provision for the training of professionals from other disciplines like Lawyers, Criminologists, Security Experts, Judicial Officers, Court Registrars, amongst others that are desirous to become skilled in this unique practice of financial fraud prevention, detection and investigation. This is because Forensic and Investigative Professionals involve litigation support, court testimony and expert witness.

