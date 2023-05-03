Senate Proposes Tribunal For Implementation Of Audit Reports

…Seeks life imprisonment for unlawful explosives manufacturers

The Senate, on Wednesday, commenced a process of establishing a tribunal for strict implementation of audit reports as adopted by both chambers of the National Assembly.

This was as the apex legislative Chamber recommended life imprisonment without the option of fine, for unlawful explosives manufacturers in the country.

The Upper Chamber made the input on the need for an audit report tribunal following the consideration and passage for the second reading of a bill to that effect, sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South).

In his lead debate on the bill seeking an Act to provide for strict implementation of the National Assembly recommendations on Annual Federal Audit Reports and related matters, Urhoghide said that the proposed legislation was very necessary for effective prosecution of the war against corruption.

According to him, for the war against corruption to be effective, findings and recommendations made in audit reports must be strictly implemented by relevant agencies of government.

“It is not enough for the National Assembly as provided for in section 88 of the 1999 constitution to expose corruption through required investigation but go further, to ensure strict implementation of resolutions made,” he said.

Similarly, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, said that the missing link of strict implementation of resolutions taken by the National Assembly on yearly audit reports must be addressed.

“The proposed legislation is very necessary. Something in the mode of a Tribunal is needed for the strict implementation of recommendations informing of the prosecution of offenders.

“Public Hearing on this bill must be thoroughly conducted on how the Tribunal would be put in place as a potent way of fighting corruption,” he said.

Also, Section 11 of the bill seeking to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act 2023, was passed for the third reading by Senate, recommending life imprisonment without the option of fine, as punishment for any person who unlawfully manufactures any explosives in the country.