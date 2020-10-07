News

Senate pushes for ‘rebranded’ EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…says probe must reach ninety per cent before arrest

The Senate has called for a paradigm shift in the operational activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Consequently, the upper legislative chamber has urged the anti-graft agency to ensure that investigation of alleged cases of corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country reached ninety per cent, before suspects were arrested.
This will be a marked departure from what had been the case wherein, suspects were arrested before thorough investigations began.
Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Kwari, made the proposals, Tuesday, at the commencement of the 9th Senate Legislative Anti Corruption Strategy Implementation Session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.
Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday, further quoted Kyari as warning against what has been generally referred to as “media trial”.
In the statement, Kyari advised that “Ninety per cent of investigation should be done before arrest is effected”, adding that “media hype must stop. If you want to be effective forget the media, do the work and let your work speak for you”.
According to him, the 9th Senate was determined to see that there was a constant flow of information and engagement between the red chamber and the EFCC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Health experts slam US for hoarding remdesivir, the only drug licensed to treat Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Public health experts on Wednesday criticized the U.S. for securing a large supply of the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19. The U.S. government announced this week that it had an agreement with Gilead Sciences to make the bulk of their production of remdesivir available to Americans for the next three months. The Department of Health and Human […]
News

We’ll refund nomination fees to aspirants who lost primaries – PDP

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauc hi

To ensure justice, peace, equity and unity among members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, the party yesterday decided to refund fees of members who purchased nomination forms for local government chairmanship and councillorship position, but lost out in the primaries.   This was disclosed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N13.08trn budget proposal for 2021

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…projects N7.89trn revenue, N4.489trn deficit Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has submitted a N13.08 trillion appropriation proposal for the 2021 fiscal year to the Federal Executive Council FEC). The government projected to collect the total sum of N7.89 trillion as revenue while it pegged the total deficit for the 2021 fiscal year at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: