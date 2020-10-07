Senate pushes for ‘rebranded’ EFCC

…says probe must reach ninety per cent before arrest

The Senate has called for a paradigm shift in the operational activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Consequently, the upper legislative chamber has urged the anti-graft agency to ensure that investigation of alleged cases of corruption, economic and financial crimes in the country reached ninety per cent, before suspects were arrested.

This will be a marked departure from what had been the case wherein, suspects were arrested before thorough investigations began.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Kwari, made the proposals, Tuesday, at the commencement of the 9th Senate Legislative Anti Corruption Strategy Implementation Session at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday, further quoted Kyari as warning against what has been generally referred to as “media trial”.

In the statement, Kyari advised that “Ninety per cent of investigation should be done before arrest is effected”, adding that “media hype must stop. If you want to be effective forget the media, do the work and let your work speak for you”.

According to him, the 9th Senate was determined to see that there was a constant flow of information and engagement between the red chamber and the EFCC.

