Senate queries AGF over non-disclosure of FG’s N57.6bn beneficiaries

The Senate Committee on Public Account has queried the Accountant- General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, over his failure to disclose details of beneficiaries of N57.6 billion federal government grants.

 

The Federal government had in 2017, released N57.6billion grants to state governments, privately owned companies, government owned companies, contributions to international organizations among others.

 

The query of the Senate Committee, Chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, was anchored on the 2017 report of the Office of the Auditor- General of the Federation. The query reads: “Examination of Note 14 (Grants and Contributions) as well as the Statement of Financial Performance revealed the following: “The budgetary provision for Grants and Contribution was not disclosed in the  notes to the accounts.

This contravenes the provisions of IPSAS 24 (Presentation of Budget Information in Financial Statements).

“The sum of 57,624,929,461.05 (Fifty-seven billion, six hundred and twenty-four million, nine hundred and twenty-nine thousand, four hundred and sixty-one naira, five kobo) was granted by the Federal Government of Nigeria as grants and contribution which represent transfers to domestic and foreign governments,

 

public and private owned companies, academic institutions and internationals for 2017 The breakdown and details of grants and contributions were not presented for audit. “Non-disclosure of details of Federal Government Grants and Contributions will cast doubt on the authenticity and actual usage of such grants and contributions.

 

“The incomplete disclosure of budgeted figures may result in extra-budgetary expenditures.

 

“The Accountant-General was requested to disclose beneficiaries of grants and contributions for the year 2017. In his response, the Accountant-General stated that the list of beneficiaries of grants and contributions in the period under audit would be made available on Monday 18th March, 2019 but no list or details was received as at the time of this report.

