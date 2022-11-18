Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi)
News

Senate queries Defence Minister over N11bn insertion in 2023 budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate has queried the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) on the N11 billion inserted in the proposed 2023 budget of the Defence Ministry.

The Senate Committee on Defence uncovered the insertion of the money in the 2023 budget of the ministry during the defence of the proposals presented by the minister.

The N11 billion insertion, which was detected by the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Itsifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North), comprises N8.6 billion earmarked for procurement of military hardwares/equipment and N2.25 billion for Safe School initiatives.

“Hon Minister, in the proposed 2023 budget of your ministry N8.6 billion is discovered to have been allocated for purchase of military hardwares and N2.25 billion for Safe School Initiatives.

“The two items, when critically viewed, were not supposed to be in the ministry ‘s budget since hardware procurements are done by the Army, Navy and Air Force and Safe School Initiative by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“These to us, are duplications of budgetary votes which require explanations from you,” he said.

In his response, the minister sought for permission of the committee for the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, to respond.

Responding, the Permanent Secretary, told the committee that the sums were inserted into the ministry ‘s budget for 2022 fiscal year by the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed

 

Our Reporters

