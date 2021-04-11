News

Senate queries Federal Mortgage Bank over irregular award of N3bn contract 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja  Comment(0)

*Summons former MD

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has querried the Federal Mortgage Bank over what it described as irregular award of N3 billion contract in four phases.
The Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the apex legislative Chamber, Senator Mathew   Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South), anchored the query on the 2018 Auditor-General’s Report.

 

Following this query, the Committee resolved to summon the former Managing Director of the bank, Mallam Gimba Yau Kumo to appear before the panel and explain the rational behind the irregular award of the contracts under review.

 

However, the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, explained that the contract was awarded in 2011 by the previous management.

 

 

