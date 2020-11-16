Senate queries FIRS over unremitted N1.4bn MDAs’ tax

The Senate has queried Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) over unremitted N1.4 billion Withholding Tax and Value Added Tax (VAT), which were deducted from the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government. The query was issued by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Account.

The query reads: “N700.2 million Withholding Tax (WHT) which were deducted from 33 government MDAs were not remitted to FIRS. “This negates the provision of Financial Regulation 234 (III) which stipulates that officers who fail to remit VAT and WHT due on vat-able supplies and services shall be sanctioned under the applicable VAT Act No. 102 of 1993 which may include fined and/or imprisonment.

“The Executive Chairman has been requested that the unremitted WHT of N700.2 million be deducted at source from budgetary allocations of the affected MDAs in line with section 24 of FIRS Act of 2007 empowering the Accountant General of the Federation to make such deduction to the service.”

However, the FIRS, in written response, said: “The total amount of N700.2 million Withholding Tax was deducted by 33 MDAs but had not been remitted to the FIRS. “Efforts are still being made by the service and the Debt Management Office (DMO) to advise the Accountant General of the Federation to deduct at the source from budgetary allocations of the affected MDAs in line with the provisions of section 24 of FIRS Act of 2007.”

Also, the second query reads. “N708.5 million of Value Added Tax were deducted from 31 MDAs, but were not remitted to FIRS.”

The FIRS, in its written response, said: “Efforts are still being made by the Service and DMO to deduct at source from budgetary allocations of the affected MDAs in line with the provisions of section 24 of FIRS Act of 2007.”

