Senate queries FMBN over N14bn payment for unexecuted project

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has queried the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), for paying N14 billion to a contractor for the construction of 963 units of residential building, the Legacy Estate, without execution of the project.

 

The Committee, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, anchored the query on the 2018 Auditor-General report, which is currently being considered by the apex legislative chamber.

 

The Auditor-General, in the report, stated that the contract price for setting up Legacy Estate was awarded at the cost of N10 billion, but a total of N14.2 billion was disbursed to the contractor between 22nd November 2012 and 29th April 2013  thereby resulting in an overpayment of N4.2 billion. The Managing Director of FMBN, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, in his written response, said: “the contract was conceptualized in 2012 by previous Management and the present Management, in its efforts to recover the Bank’s asset expended on the project, engaged all stakeholders.

 

“Our investigation report, we later sent to Honourable Minister of Works, Power and Housing, as well as the board who later directed us to send to DSS, EFCC, ICPC and SPIP.

 

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Com-mission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were to assist in investigating into the loss of funds on the Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Estate Project to enable the bank recover its money.

 

“The then Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) was also to investigate and recover the sum of N11 billion from Messr. Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited (the developer).

