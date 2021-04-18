News

Senate queries FMBN over N14bn payment for unexecuted project 

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has querried the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), for paying N14 billion to a contractor for the construction of 963 units of residential buildings, the Legacy Estate, without execution of the project.
The Committee, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, anchored the query on the 2018 Auditor-General report, which is currently being considered by the apex legislative chamber.
The Auditor-General, in the report, stated that the contract price for setting up Legacy Estate was awarded at the cost of N10 billion but a total of N14.2 billion was disbursed to the contractor between November 22, 2012 and April 29, 2013, thereby resulting in an overpayment of N4.2 billion.
The Managing Director of FMBN, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, in his written response, said: “The contract was conceptualized in 2012 by previous management and the present management, in its efforts to recover the Bank’s asset expended on the project, engaged all stakeholders.
“Our investigation report we later sent to Honourable Minister of Works, Power and Housing, as well as the board who later directed us to send to DSS, EFCC, ICPC and SPIP.
“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were to assist in investigating into the loss of funds on the Goodluck Jonathan Legacy Estate Project to enable bank recover its money.
“The then, Special Presidential Investigation Panel  for Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) was also to investigate and recover the sum of N11 billion from Messr. Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited (the developer).
“Nord Consult was engaged to file an action for the recovery of the funds guarantee by GT bank on the Advance payment Guarantee it issued, for which the bank appointed Intel Cost Associate  Limited to carry out the current valuation of the project in order to serve as expert witness in the suit filed against GT Bank.
“This management, also initiated a valuation of the development on site to be carried out by external consultant and the total work done on the site, comprising housing units and infrastructure work was valued at N940 million.”

