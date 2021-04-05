News

Senate queries FRC over N258m extra-budgetary expenditure

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate has queried the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) over extra-budgetary expenditure of N258 million on personnel cost in the agency’s 2017 budget.

 

The Senate Committee on Public Account, chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, anchored the query on 2018 Audit Report from the Auditor-General’s Office, which is currently being considered by the National Assembly.

 

The query reads: “We observed from our audit, that the Council incurred the sum of N339,834,586.00 as against N81,245,107.00 contained in the 2017 approved budget.

 

“This resulted in an extra budgetary expenditure of N258,589,479.00 on personnel cost. “This non-compliance with the Appropriation Act was due to the failure of the Executive Secretary to seek approval for supplementary budget from the appropriate authorities, that is, through the Ministry of Finance and National Assembly”.

 

In a response, the Executive Secretary of FRC, Daniel Asapokhai, said:  “For the year 2017, the sum of N81 million was appropriated as government subvention for personnel cost for the council.

 

 

The amount in question was to augment the Council’s personnel cost from for the fiscal year in question. “The Council customarily prepares its budget at the beginning of every year detailing both Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and government subvention.

 

This is usually sent for approval before implementation. “The Council has an approved salary structured which it pays from the IGR. The amount referenced by the Auditors as over expenditures not approved was staff salary funded via IGR which contained in the approved budget”.

 

The Committee, however, asked the Executive Secretary of the agency to present the approval for N258 million extra-budgetary expenditure by the National Assembly. However, the Executive Secretary promised to send the document backing the expenditure to Committee Secretariat

