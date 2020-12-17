Senate queries Health Ministry over alleged mismanagement of N559m

The Senate, yesterday, uncovered how officials of the Ministry of Health mismanaged over N559 million generated from sales of 681,487 units of International Certificate of vaccination (YellowCard) tothepublic The Senate also revealed that nine assorted vehicles belonging to the Ministry were taken away by some former officials of the Ministry when they left the service of the establishment.

The apex legislative assembly made the discovery following the 2015 Auditor General Report submitted to the Senate Committee on Public Account where a query was raised on the issue. The query reads: “It was observed from the data gatheredfromtheStateCentresof the Port Health Services Unit of the Ministry that a total sum of N559 million was generatedfromthe sales of 681,427 units of International Certificate of Vaccination (Yellow Cards) to the public between August, 2013 and March, 2015. However, the Ministry failed to remit the statutory 25% of the amount totalling N139, 768, 750.00 to the Consolidated Revenue Account.

“Avehiclesurveyconductedbymyofficersrevealedthat nine assorted motor vehicles belonging to the Federal Ministry of Health were taken awaybysomeformerofficials of the Ministry when they left the service of the Ministry.

“Two vehicles were taken away by two Permanent Secretaries who are now serving in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ministry of Women Affairs, respectively. The other 7 vehicles were taken away by some Directors of the Ministry who had since retired from service.” Also in another query raised against the Ministry, a level 12 officer was paid N74 million against the laid down procedure in the civil service.

