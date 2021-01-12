Senate queries health ministry over N4.6bn Ebola fund

The Senate has queried the Federal Ministry of Health over alleged mismanagement of N4.6 billion fund, appropriated to tackle the Ebola scourge by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation had queried the health ministry over the alleged fund mismanagement and forward same to the Senate for legislative action.

The Senate Committee on Public Account had sustained the Auditor General’s report against the ministry, after officials of the ministry shunned series of invitations of the committee. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, in his reaction to the query, noted that the committee wrote several letters to the ministry to come and defend the allegation, but the officials failed to honour the invitations.

Urhoghide said: “We have written letters to them, but till now, they have refused to appear before the committee, giving credence to the observation of Auditor General of the federation.” The query reads: “Following the sudden outbreak of the Ebola scourge/disease in Nigeria and the determination of the Federal Government to contain and control the spread of the disease, a total sum of N4,887,079,750.00 was released to control the Ebola disease.

“The sum of N1,992,548,500 was released on 11th August 2014, while the balance of N2,894,531,250 was released on 4th November 2014. The funds were said to be kept in a commercial bank Account Number 0122391169.

“Information extracted from the cash book and copies of bank mandates made available to my officers showed that amounts totalling N954,680,339.86 were spent between 20th August and 21st December 2014, on various activities, including contract awards for supplies of assorted items, thereby indicating a balance of N3,605,242,575.70 in the account as at 31st December, 2014.

“Regrettably, these figures could not be authenticated/ verified owing to the refusal of the Federal Ministry of Health to release the Wema Bank statement of account, the bank reconciliation statements, relevant payment vouchers and other related documents for my examination, despite several written and verbal requests made for them at various times.

“The items purportedly procured could not be verified. As such, I cannot confirm that the items were actually supplied, that they conformed with the contract quality specifications and that the elements of economy, efficiency and effectiveness were observed in awarding the contracts….”

