News Top Stories

Senate queries health ministry over N4.6bn Ebola fund

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate has queried the Federal Ministry of Health over alleged mismanagement of N4.6 billion fund, appropriated to tackle the Ebola scourge by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

 

The Office of the Auditor General of the Federation had queried the health ministry over the alleged fund mismanagement and forward same to the Senate for legislative action.

 

The Senate Committee on Public Account had sustained the Auditor General’s report against the ministry, after officials of the ministry shunned series of invitations of the committee. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, in his reaction to the query, noted that the committee wrote several letters to the ministry to come and defend the allegation, but the officials failed to honour the invitations.

 

Urhoghide said: “We have written letters to them, but till now, they have refused to appear before the committee, giving credence to the observation of Auditor General of the federation.” The query reads: “Following the sudden outbreak of the Ebola scourge/disease in Nigeria and the determination of the Federal Government to contain and control the spread of the disease, a total sum of N4,887,079,750.00 was released to control the Ebola disease.

 

“The sum of N1,992,548,500 was released on 11th August 2014, while the balance of N2,894,531,250 was released on 4th November 2014. The funds were said to be kept in a commercial bank Account Number 0122391169.

 

“Information extracted from the cash book and copies of bank mandates made available to my officers showed that amounts totalling N954,680,339.86 were spent between 20th August and 21st December 2014, on various activities, including contract awards for supplies of assorted items, thereby indicating a balance of N3,605,242,575.70 in the account as at 31st December,  2014.

 

“Regrettably, these figures could not be authenticated/ verified owing to the refusal of the Federal Ministry of Health to release the Wema Bank statement of account, the bank reconciliation statements, relevant payment vouchers and other related documents for my examination, despite several written and verbal requests made for them at various times.

 

“The items purportedly procured could not be verified. As such, I cannot confirm that the items were actually supplied, that they conformed with the contract quality specifications and that the elements of economy, efficiency and effectiveness were observed in awarding the contracts….”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kyrgyzstan President steps down amid election turmoil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced his resignation on Thursday in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Central Asian nation after a disputed parliamentary election. In a statement released by his office, Jeenbekov, who has faced calls to step down from protesters and political opponents, said holding on to power wasn’t […]
News Top Stories

Demarketing of Abia State won’t distract me – Ikpeazu

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State believes that no amount of criticism will distract his administration or put him under pressure as he is focused on repositioning the state. In this interview, he speaks on the Enyimba Economic City project and how his administration is addressing the challenges of infrastructure in the state, among other […]
News

Misconduct: Police commission vows to sanction errant officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday warned officers and men against breaching approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements, vowing to sanction those found wanting. Head of Information and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the warning followed reports of professional misconduct against operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica