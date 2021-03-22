News Top Stories

Senate queries Ministry of Finance over unaccountable N2.8bn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate Committee on Public Account has queried the Ministry of Finance for failure to account for N2.8 billion service wide vote collected from the Federation account.

 

It was learnt that the N2.8 billion was released to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in internationally organised annual board meetings, conferences and workshops including contribution to Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

 

According to a report of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGoF), payment vouchers were raised for the sum of N113,558,372.85, leaving the sum of N2,772,214,120.42 unaccounted for.

 

The Senate panel, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South), relied on the 2018 Auditor-General report to query the Finance Ministry for the unaccounted expenditures. Urhoghide, who expressed dissatisfaction with the abuse of service wide vote by government agencies, vowed to investigate management of service wide vote by the agencies in the 2021 budget. The query reads: “Financial Regulation 601 states,

 

“All payment entries in the cash book/accounts shall be vouched for on one of the prescribed treasury forms.

 

Vouchers shall be made out in favour of the person or persons to whom the money is actually due. Under no circumstances shall a cheque be raised, or cash paid for services for which a voucher has not been raised.

 

“During our audit, it was observed that the sum of N2,885,772,493.27 was released to the Federal Ministry of Finance from the Service Wide Vote.

 

“This is to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in internationally organised annual board meetings, conferences and workshops including contribution to Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries  OPEC). “Of this amount, payment vouchers were raised for the sum of N113,558,372.85, leaving the sum of N2,772,214,120.42 unaccounted for.

 

“This infraction was due to the failure of the Permanent Secretary to seek approval from the appropriate authorities to incur the above expenditure which is seemingly unaccounted for.

 

“The Ministry may carry out such unauthorized or unapproved expenditure that may lead to diversion of public funds for other purposes. It may also

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves establishment of 20 new private varsities

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N35bn for NEPZA power station The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the establishment of additional 20 private universities across the country. Also, the Council has okayed the sum of N35 billion for the building of power station by the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), in Akamkpa, Cross River State. Briefing newsmen after […]
News

APC governors arrive Ebonyi for Umahi’s defection

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…as PDP inaugurates Ebonyi Caretaker Committee National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni and Some governors elected on the platform of the party yesterday arrived Ebonyi State ahead of Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the party. The APC governors will be hosted by Umahi at a cocktail party […]
News

Kiddwaya lauds Ortom over flights to Makurdi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

    Popular Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kidwaya yesterday said the commencement of commercial flights into and out of Makurdi, the Benue State capital will open up the state for tourism and other investments.   Kidwaya, who stated this during a visit on Governor Samuel Ortom, said organisations and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica