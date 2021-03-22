Senate queries Ministry of Finance over unaccountable N2.8bn

The Senate Committee on Public Account has queried the Ministry of Finance for failure to account for N2.8 billion service wide vote collected from the Federation account.

It was learnt that the N2.8 billion was released to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in internationally organised annual board meetings, conferences and workshops including contribution to Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to a report of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AGoF), payment vouchers were raised for the sum of N113,558,372.85, leaving the sum of N2,772,214,120.42 unaccounted for.

The Senate panel, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP, Edo South), relied on the 2018 Auditor-General report to query the Finance Ministry for the unaccounted expenditures. Urhoghide, who expressed dissatisfaction with the abuse of service wide vote by government agencies, vowed to investigate management of service wide vote by the agencies in the 2021 budget. The query reads: “Financial Regulation 601 states,

“All payment entries in the cash book/accounts shall be vouched for on one of the prescribed treasury forms.

Vouchers shall be made out in favour of the person or persons to whom the money is actually due. Under no circumstances shall a cheque be raised, or cash paid for services for which a voucher has not been raised.

“During our audit, it was observed that the sum of N2,885,772,493.27 was released to the Federal Ministry of Finance from the Service Wide Vote.

“This is to take care of estacodes and other allowances for representing the Federal Government in internationally organised annual board meetings, conferences and workshops including contribution to Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC). “Of this amount, payment vouchers were raised for the sum of N113,558,372.85, leaving the sum of N2,772,214,120.42 unaccounted for.

“This infraction was due to the failure of the Permanent Secretary to seek approval from the appropriate authorities to incur the above expenditure which is seemingly unaccounted for.

“The Ministry may carry out such unauthorized or unapproved expenditure that may lead to diversion of public funds for other purposes. It may also

