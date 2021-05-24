Senate queries NECO over N6.5bn fraudulent contract award

The Senate has queried National Examination Council (NECO) over alleged award of contract amounting to N6.5 billion without due process.

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts explained that the contract in the question was the printing of security and nonsecurity documents by the examination body.

The committee Chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, based the query on the 2017 report of the Office of Auditor-General of the Federation submitted to the Parliament for consideration.

According to the Auditor- General, the agency was unable to present any record to show that approval was granted for the contract by the ministerial tender board in the first contract that cost about N451 million.

According to the report, in the second contract that cost about N6.1 billion, quotations were not collected from three bidders as required by the Act, and taxes were not deducted from some of the contract payments.

The query reads: “Examination of records and documents revealed that the Commission’s Tenders Board approved the award of contract for printing of security materials in the sum of N451 million to a company in March 2017 in contravention of provisions of Federal Government Circular No.SGF/OP/I/S.3/XI/849 of 16th January, 2016 which reiterated the approved revised thresholds for service wide application, for which the Parastatal Tender Board can only exercise authority on works whose value is less than N250 million while any sum above this, is to be referred to the Ministerial Tenders Board for approval.

“We sought for the authority for the above approval including the Ministerial approval but none was provided.

“The above unilateral award of contracts without following due process may lead to awarding contracts to unqualified contractors. Recommendation The Registrar/ CEO should be sanctioned in line with provisions of Financial Regulation 3117.”

