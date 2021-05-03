News

Senate queries NOA over N2bn unretired cash advances to staff

Senate Committee on Public Accounts has queried the National Orientation Agency (NOA) over payment of N2 billion as cash advances to some members of staff of the agency which was left unretired.

 

The Committee also expressed shock over the payment of N129 million to some members of staff of the agency instead of paying the money directly into their accounts as stipulated in a circular on e-payment Ref  No. TRY/A8&B8/2008 OAGF/CAD/026/VOL.11/465 dated October 22, 2008.

 

The Senate Committee, chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, anchored the query on the 2016 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, which was currently being considered by the Panel.

 

It was discovered that NOA did not attach the vouchers used in spending the N2 billion to the documents submitted to the Committee, as the agency only presented journals to justify the expenditure. The lawmakers, however, refused to accept the journals.

 

On failure to retire N2 billion, the Director-General of the agency, Garba Abari, who pleaded for more time for the agency to look for relevant vouchers supporting the expenditure, said that he was alarmed when he heard the figure.

 

A member of Committee, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, asked the agency to tell which emergency programme they were planning that needed N129 million taken to the venue cash.

