Senate queries SEC over N10.3bn staff wage bill

…directs audit, job cut

Auditor General submits reports on NDDC, NBET to Reps

The Senate, yesterday, queried the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spending an estimated sum of N10.3 billion annually as wage bill on about 600 personnel, describing the situation as very outrageous.

The apex legislative chamber, therefore, directed the Chief Executive of the Commission to imme diately carry out staff audit of its manpower, with a view to downsizing the workforce

Co-Chairman, Senate joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, Solomon Adeola speaking at the stakeholders’ interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal

Strategy Paper (FSP), observed that larger portion of the wage bill was consumed by the management staff. He said: “You have a staff strength of 600 and a wage bill of N10.3 billion annually, amounting to N15.7 million per person. You are indeed, top heavy.

You have to work on this.” Adeola also urged the Management of SEC to immediately remit the sum of N300 million to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. “I will implore the DG, to between today and Thursday next week, remit at least N300 million to the coffers of the revenue fund,” he said.

Responding, the Director- General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, informed the committee that his commission generated a total revenue of N8.358 billion in 2019 while expecting only N5.478 billion and projecting N8.3 billion in 2021.

The DG said reducing the top heavy workforce would mean that the severance package of those to be laid off had to be paid. Interjecting, a member of the committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam, said that SEC was projecting a total revenue of N8.3 billion in 2021. “Your expenditure is N14.4 billion, which means you have a deficit of N6.1 billion.

You said you are top heavy. Now there are lots of young men who are on the street who are qualified and ready to work.

“The salary of just one person from the top heavy management staff that you have can pay five young people who have the qualifications and capacity to do the job.

When you do that instead of generating N8 billion and incurring deficit of N6.1 billion, it is as good as your organization does not exist,” he noted

Like this: Like Loading...