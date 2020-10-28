News

Senate raises the alarm over looming environmental danger

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, raised an alarm over looming environment hazards, threatening the lives of the citizenry in some parts of the country. This was as the apex legislative assembly urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, review upward the budget estimate to the MinisFormer Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, made the appeal at the budget defence of the Ministry of Environment. Ekweremadu regretted that the Federal Government had not shown sufficient political will to address the environmental challenges threatening the fabric of the nation.

He noted that the paltry sum of N8.9 billion allocation to the Ministry and its agencies every year did not show the sincerity of the government to tackle the nation’s environmental challenges. “I just want to appeal that when you go back, tell the President, Vice President, the Secretary to the government of the Federation(SGF), Finance Minister, that we are not satisfied with the amount of money that is allocated the Ministry of Environment.

“I also want to appeal that the Ministry and its agencies on the need to insist that their budgetary allocations should improve. We are only here to help but you need to start the fight. “Create the awareness, through seminars, summits and we will be there to speak until Nigerians begin to listen to know that environment is as important as the health. It is as important as Aviation and other key sectors of our economy.try of Environment.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump’s drive-by during COVID-19 treatment was ‘insanity’, top doctor says

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump’s drive-by for supporters has been criticised as “insanity” by a top doctor. Trump, 74, briefly left Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland on Sunday, where he is being treated for COVID-19, so he could greet the crowds waiting outside the hospital, reports Sky News. He sat in an armoured SUV, […]
News

FG restates commitment to lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, has reaffirmed that the ministry and its agencies would leave no stone unturned in delivering on the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari in his next level agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years. The minister disclosed […]
News Top Stories

NNPC steps up action on refineries’ rehabilitation

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…to deliver Port Harcourt Refinery March 2023 In a strategic effort to crash fuel prices and guarantee energy security, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has started mobilising funds and technical resources to restore the nation’s ailing refineries to full operating capacity. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, who disclosed this in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: