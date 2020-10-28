Senate raises the alarm over looming environmental danger

The Senate, yesterday, raised an alarm over looming environment hazards, threatening the lives of the citizenry in some parts of the country. This was as the apex legislative assembly urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, review upward the budget estimate to the MinisFormer Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, made the appeal at the budget defence of the Ministry of Environment. Ekweremadu regretted that the Federal Government had not shown sufficient political will to address the environmental challenges threatening the fabric of the nation.

He noted that the paltry sum of N8.9 billion allocation to the Ministry and its agencies every year did not show the sincerity of the government to tackle the nation’s environmental challenges. “I just want to appeal that when you go back, tell the President, Vice President, the Secretary to the government of the Federation(SGF), Finance Minister, that we are not satisfied with the amount of money that is allocated the Ministry of Environment.

“I also want to appeal that the Ministry and its agencies on the need to insist that their budgetary allocations should improve. We are only here to help but you need to start the fight. “Create the awareness, through seminars, summits and we will be there to speak until Nigerians begin to listen to know that environment is as important as the health. It is as important as Aviation and other key sectors of our economy.try of Environment.

