Senate rebuffs Buhari, throws out President’s request to further amend Electoral Act

For the first time in the life of the 9th National Assembly, the Senate on Wednesday called President Muhammdu Buhari’s bluff by throwing out his Bill seeking to further amend the Electoral Act, 2022.

The Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act 2022 and for related matters” was overwhelmingly rejected by Senators, a development that effectively stopped its second reading.

The Bill scaled first reading on Tuesday despite a court order barring the Senate from acting on it.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan challenged the Court order saying that the Judiciary cannot in any circumstances stop the Legislature from performing its constitutional duties.

Before the Senate commenced consideration of the Bill on Wednesday, Senator Adamu Aliero had, while citing order 52(5) of the Senate Standing Rules, urged the Senate President to jettison proposed action on the Bill.

Lawan was, however, adamant. He reiterated his position that only senators may reject the Bill and not the judiciary seeking to stop the chamber from performing its lawful duties through an order.

Senators, however, voted overwhelmingly against the Bill to stop it from being read a second time.

