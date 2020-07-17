Senate recommends four month travel ban for airport security violators

Worried by the flagrant disobedience to laid down guidelines by some state governors, the Senate has called for blacklisting of VIPs, others who flout COVID-19 protocols from Nigerian airports

The apex legislative body urged that any Nigerian who deliberately failed to all measures as directed should not be allowed entry into the any Nigerian airport for at least four months.

Furthermore, such individuals they said should be blacklisted at all airports and exposed on social media, adding that this will serve as a deterrent to others.

In a letter addressed to Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, entitled: “Commendation on the preventive and protective measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus at the airport”, dated July 15, 2020, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Smart Adeyemi while commending the Federal Government on the preventive and protective measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 at the airports opened for operations said it would be delighted to see the same strategies being implemented at all other airports before they fully commence operations.

His words: “I write to commend you and your ministry on the good works you have done thus far in the preventive and protective measures put in place at the selected airports already opened for operation.

“I must very quickly say that I am impressed by your proactive approach in the face of the corona virus pandemic. I will be delighted to see the same strategies being implemented at all other airports before they fully commence operations.

“It has been brought to my attention that some highly placed individuals who ought to adhere completely to the guidelines put in place by your good office have been found wanting. It has been reported that these individuals have shown unwillingness to comply with set down rules and guidelines for the safety of all Nigerians. This must not be condoned under any circumstance.”

Adeyemi stated that the virus is no respecter of status or position, stressing that in the face of health issues, everyone is equal and no individual should be allowed to jeopardize the health and safety of another.

