Senate rejects 2021 Budget of Rural Electrification Agency

…berates Minister of Power over projects distribution

Senate Committee on Power, yesterday, rejected the 2021 Budget of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) over alleged anomalies in the distribution of projects under the agency in Taraba State.

This was as the committee also berated the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Saleh, for being the arrowhead in the alleged lopsided projects distribution in Taraba. The committee, which seriously frowned at the alleged action of the minister in Abuja, during the 2021 Budget defence session with the REA, mandated the management of the agency to go and correct all the defects in the budget and return with fresh presentation on Monday next week. Managing Director of REA, Ahmad Salijo, was before the Senate Committee on Power to present and defend the 2021 Budget of the agency. However, the committee got infuriated when its member from Taraba State, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, had drawn the attention of his colleagues to the lopsidedness in the distribution of projects in his state. According to the lawmaker, the budget proposal was full of uneven distribution of mini-grid power projects for rural communities in Taraba. He alleged that many of the projects were concentrated in the minister’s local government area. Yusuf said: “It is not just the N52 million, but if you look at it from number N85 million, N30 million, N20 million, N40 million and they are all concentrated in one local government.

“That is the minister’s LGA. 20 projects are in Lau Local Government Area. I am not challenging him, but I am sure.” Another member of the committee, Senator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah, vehemently condemned the allegation against the Minister of Power, saying that public office holders should adhere to the provisions of the Constitution in carrying out their mandates. He said: “Those who elected us to these offices expected us to ensure that the Constitution, which they have made for themselves and given to us, will be executed to the letter.

“The President, Muhammadu Buhari, wants to be the President of every citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Therefore, he would want loyalty and cooperation from every citizen of the country. “If we sit down here and agree that a budget that pleases a minister can come, he (Minister) is not doing himself good because he has sworn to do justice to all manner of the people and not to allow his personal interest to affect his official conduct and decision.

“He has by this, clearly shown that, he has allowed his personal interest to affect his official conduct and decision, and that is a very serious matter. “Governance is a very serious issue; I think you (MD) must take this observation serious and convey it to the minister. Tell him that the committee is not in agreement with him. “We will not sit down and sign this kind of document. We will be failing in our duties; we will be failing in the oath of office we have taken to hold and protect the constitution, if we allow this to go unchallenged. Please let him know, there is no sentiment on this matter. “Let us all try as much as we can to operate within the elements of our Constitution.”

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Gabriel Suswam, asked the management of the agency to return to its office and correct the anomalies discovered in project identification, location and even distribution before reappearing before the Senate on Monday next week.

