Senate rejects Buhari’s request to amend 2022 Electoral Act

The Senate, yesterday, overwhelmingly rejected the Executive request by President Muhammadu Buhari, to amend the Electoral Act signed into law on February 25, 2022. The rejection of the bill seeking to carry out the amendment was carried out devoid of ethno-religious or partisan considerations, as Senators across all divides voted to kill the proposal.

President Buhari had, while signing the Electoral Bill 2022 into law, faulted Section 84 (12) of the docu-ment, which requires political appointees to resign their appointments before going for any elections. He therefore, forwarded a letter to the two Chambers of the National Assembly, requesting for the amendment of the unfavourable Section of the Act. A bill to that effect was introduced and read for the first time on Tuesday, and it provoked controversy between the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (lawyer) as well as Senator Gabriel Suswam (lawyer).

Lawan, who was angry with the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for barring forbidding any form of tampering with the Electoral Act, argued that the Judiciary could not stop the Parliament from its business of law-making, insisting that the Act must be amended However, speaking from the point of law, Ekweremadu and Suswam urged the Senate to respect the judgement of the High Court while advising that another court should be approached to discharge the judgement.

Defiant to the legal advice of the two lawmakers, a bill seeking to amend the Act was presented for second reading but unfortunately, it was unanimously killed by the Senators in a voice vote. The move to kill the bill was first made by Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), who sought that it be stepped down, after the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion for the bill to be read a second time. Raising a point of Order, Aliero drew the attention of the lawmakers to the provision of Rule 52(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, which says: “Reference shall not be made to any matter on which a judicial decision is pending, in such a way as might in the opinion of the President of the Senate prejudice the interest of parties thereto.”

He, therefore, advised his colleagues to step down consideration of the bill pending the vacation of a court order delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday. The Senate President, while ruling on Aliero’s Point of Order, insisted that the move by the Senate to amend the Electoral Act was in line with exercising its Constitutional duties amid following due process. “To be specific to this particular request, for us in the Senate, it is to look at the request and follow our due process.

“Looking at the request does not mean granting the request. Members of the National Assembly are at liberty to review the request to see if the arguments by the Executive arm of government are convincing enough. “If the arguments are not convincing enough, the National Assembly can deny the request, and that is how it is. We have no encumbrance from that order.

“So, it is for Senators here to decide to vote for this amendment or vote against it. “I think we are not breaching any law, in fact, we are trying to promote democracy because to do otherwise may mean that one day someone will go to court and say that the Senate of the National Assembly should not sit. “I want to appeal to all of us, that we are on the right course and my ruling remains that we are going ahead to consider the proposal which the Leader of the Senate is leading the debate. “At the end of the debate, we are going to vote, and the vote will decide the fate of the bill. I’m sure all of us know that whatever we do here is to protect democracy and the sanctity of the upper chamber,” Lawan said.

