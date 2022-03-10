News Top Stories

Senate rejects Buhari’s request to amend 2022 Electoral Act

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, overwhelmingly rejected the Executive request by President Muhammadu Buhari, to amend the Electoral Act signed into law on February 25, 2022. The rejection of the bill seeking to carry out the amendment was carried out devoid of ethno-religious or partisan considerations, as Senators across all divides voted to kill the proposal.

President Buhari had, while signing the Electoral Bill 2022 into law, faulted Section 84 (12) of the docu-ment, which requires political appointees to resign their appointments before going for any elections. He therefore, forwarded a letter to the two Chambers of the National Assembly, requesting for the amendment of the unfavourable Section of the Act. A bill to that effect was introduced and read for the first time on Tuesday, and it provoked controversy between the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (lawyer) as well as Senator Gabriel Suswam (lawyer).

Lawan, who was angry with the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for barring forbidding any form of tampering with the Electoral Act, argued that the Judiciary could not stop the Parliament from its business of law-making, insisting that the Act must be amended However, speaking from the point of law, Ekweremadu and Suswam urged the Senate to respect the judgement of the High Court while advising that another court should be approached to discharge the judgement.

Defiant to the legal advice of the two lawmakers, a bill seeking to amend the Act was presented for second reading but unfortunately, it was unanimously killed by the Senators in a voice vote. The move to kill the bill was first made by Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), who sought that it be stepped down, after the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion for the bill to be read a second time. Raising a point of Order, Aliero drew the attention of the lawmakers to the provision of Rule 52(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, which says: “Reference shall not be made to any matter on which a judicial decision is pending, in such a way as might in the opinion of the President of the Senate prejudice the interest of parties thereto.”

He, therefore, advised his colleagues to step down consideration of the bill pending the vacation of a court order delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday. The Senate President, while ruling on Aliero’s Point of Order, insisted that the move by the Senate to amend the Electoral Act was in line with exercising its Constitutional duties amid following due process. “To be specific to this particular request, for us in the Senate, it is to look at the request and follow our due process.

“Looking at the request does not mean granting the request. Members of the National Assembly are at liberty to review the request to see if the arguments by the Executive arm of government are convincing enough. “If the arguments are not convincing enough, the National Assembly can deny the request, and that is how it is. We have no encumbrance from that order.

“So, it is for Senators here to decide to vote for this amendment or vote against it. “I think we are not breaching any law, in fact, we are trying to promote democracy because to do otherwise may mean that one day someone will go to court and say that the Senate of the National Assembly should not sit. “I want to appeal to all of us, that we are on the right course and my ruling remains that we are going ahead to consider the proposal which the Leader of the Senate is leading the debate. “At the end of the debate, we are going to vote, and the vote will decide the fate of the bill. I’m sure all of us know that whatever we do here is to protect democracy and the sanctity of the upper chamber,” Lawan said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Struggle for federation, lifelong enterprise

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the struggle for true federation in the country as a lifelong enterprise.   Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday at the interdenominational church service for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, which held at the […]
News

Christmas: Diaspora Group urges Nigerians to pray for Yahaya Bello ahead of 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Patriotic Nigerians Network (USA) has called on Nigerians to pray for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. The group, in its Christmas message this evening, also urged citizens all over the world to pray for the peace and unity of the nation. According to a statement signed by its President, Solomon Itodo, now is […]
News Top Stories

Anyim: I’m running for 2023 presidency to save Nigeria from further collapse

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI and Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…S’East leaders reaffirm support for ex-Senate President Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, yesterday said he was contesting for next year’s presidential election to save the country from further trepidation. He stated this at Enugu during a South East briefing and consultative session for leaders of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica