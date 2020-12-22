News Top Stories

Senate rejects Sole Administrator for NDDC

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has rejected the recent appointment of a Sole Administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), describing it as illegal and an aberration.

 

The rejection followed an intervention made by Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP/Bayelsa West) during the consideration of the 2020 Budget of the NDDC at yesterday’s plenary.

 

In a contribution to the deliberations, Dickson observed that while the budget under consideration was good and in the interest of the people of the Niger Delta, he was worried about the absence of an appropriate leadership in the commission to drive the budget properly.

 

He said that the budget, when approved, would be implemented by an illegal appointee called Sole Administrator instead of a legally constituted board of the NDDC.

 

Dickson recalled that while he served as Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman of the South- South Governors’ Forum, he supported the bid by the Federal Government to conduct a forensic audit on the NDDC for the purpose of enthroning transparency.

 

He lamented that thereafter, the commission has been taken through a series of illegalities, including the appointment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) following the suspen  sion of the duly appointed board of the commission. Dickson suggested that while approving the budget, the Senate should put a caveat that the Sole Administrator must implement only the recurrent expenditure portion and leave out aspects that have to do with capital expenditure.

 

The former governor also suggested that a resolution be made by the Senate urging the President to constitute a proper board to run the affairs of the NDDC and do away with the current illegal leadership. In a ruling on the motion, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, acknowledged that the appointment of a Sole Administrator was illegal and contrary to the provisions of the NDDC Act, but observed that the hands of the Senate were tied on the matter.

 

According to Lawan, the Senate was between the devil and the deep blue sea, given the options of dealing with either the newly appointed Sole Administrator or returning to the equally illegal IMC.

 

It was unanimously resolved that the budget be passed to ensure the smooth running of the NDDC, while Senate prevails on the executive to do the right thing in terms of constituting the board of the commission as quickly as possible.

