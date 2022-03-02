Senate removes railways, airports, power, VAT from Exclusive List

The Senate, yesterday, removed the railways, airports, electric power and Value Added Tax (VAT) from the exclusive legislative list and included them in the concurrent list. The Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, had proposed a bill to put VAT in the exclusive legislative list but while voting on the report of the Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution, majority of the members voted against the proposals, thereby empowering the States to collect VAT.

This was as the Chamber passed a bill to empower the National Assembly and State Assemblies to summon the President and State Governors to answer questions bothering on security or any other issues on which the National and State Houses of Assembly have powers to make laws.

The bill seeks alteration to Section 67 of the Principal Act by inserting after subsection (3), a new subsection (4). The new subsection (4) reads: “Nothing in this section shall preclude the National Assembly from summoning the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend a joint session of the National Assembly to answer questions on national security or any issue whatsoever, over which the National Assembly has powers to make laws”. The bill further seeks to alter Section 108 of the Principal Act to insert a new subsection (4) to provide: “Nothing in this section shall preclude the House of Assembly .

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...