Senate, Reps clash over controversial NITDA Bill

The controversy surrounding the bill to repeal the National Information Technology Development Agency Act (NITDA) continued at the hurriedly arranged joint public hearing by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on ICT and Cyber Security held in the Senate on Friday. After Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, had declared open the hearing with the welcome address by the chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Senator Yakubu Oseni and his House counterpart, Lado Abubakar, a member of the House, Nkem Uzoma-Abonta, raised a point of order. Abonta, who is the member representing Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency of Abia State, called for the public hearing to be postponed to January.

He noted that only a handful of members of the House Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, were in attendance. He also said even those available for the meeting did not have a copy of the bill, while the minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami and the Director General of NITDA, Katie Inuwa Abdullahi, were absent at the hearing.

The lawmaker said that the National Assembly shouldn’t be in a hurry to host a public hearing on a sensitive bill as members especially the Christians, were already in a holiday mood but were only sticking around as the 2023 budget will be passed on December 28.

He said: “However, the needed ingredients for us to proceed are not available. I am speaking from the side of the House. We have conferred among ourselves. We have 36 members of the committee and how many of us are here? “Critically too, we don’t have the required documents here. I can’t find the Director-General of NITDA, the minister is not here. What needs to done should be seen to be properly done”. Abonta was supported by Idem Unyime, who stated that he wasn’t sent a copy of the bill which needed to be properly scrutinised and understood by lawmakers due to its importance.

Oseni in his response said that members of the House were sent copies of the bill and the notice for the public hearing was properly sent out to members in both Chambers. He said; “I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t go on with this public hearing. In our end in the Senate we are ready”. Bowing to pressure, Oseni announced that the public hearing has been adjourned sine die.

