News

Senate, Reps clash over controversial NITDA Bill

Posted on Author hilip Nyam Comment(0)

The controversy surrounding the bill to repeal the National Information Technology Development Agency Act (NITDA) continued at the hurriedly arranged joint public hearing by the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on ICT and Cyber Security held in the Senate on Friday. After Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, had declared open the hearing with the welcome address by the chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, Senator Yakubu Oseni and his House counterpart, Lado Abubakar, a member of the House, Nkem Uzoma-Abonta, raised a point of order. Abonta, who is the member representing Ukwa East/West Federal Constituency of Abia State, called for the public hearing to be postponed to January.

He noted that only a handful of members of the House Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, were in attendance. He also said even those available for the meeting did not have a copy of the bill, while the minister for Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami and the Director General of NITDA, Katie Inuwa Abdullahi, were absent at the hearing.

The lawmaker said that the National Assembly shouldn’t be in a hurry to host a public hearing on a sensitive bill as members especially the Christians, were already in a holiday mood but were only sticking around as the 2023 budget will be passed on December 28.

He said: “However, the needed ingredients for us to proceed are not available. I am speaking from the side of the House. We have conferred among ourselves. We have 36 members of the committee and how many of us are here? “Critically too, we don’t have the required documents here. I can’t find the Director-General of NITDA, the minister is not here. What needs to done should be seen to be properly done”. Abonta was supported by Idem Unyime, who stated that he wasn’t sent a copy of the bill which needed to be properly scrutinised and understood by lawmakers due to its importance.

Oseni in his response said that members of the House were sent copies of the bill and the notice for the public hearing was properly sent out to members in both Chambers. He said; “I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t go on with this public hearing. In our end in the Senate we are ready”. Bowing to pressure, Oseni announced that the public hearing has been adjourned sine die.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: FG to begin 2nd batch of inoculation August 10

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Federal Government has said that inoculation of the second batch of the COVID- 19 vaccines recently donated to the country by the United States, would commence on 10th August, 2021.   The Federal Government had on August 1 received 4.08m doses of the Mod erna COVID-19 vaccine which was rceived by the United Nations […]
News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Epe food security hub

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday inaugurated the construction of the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub in Ketu-Ereyun, Epe. According to him, the project will create wealth for five million and feed 10 million residents. He said the project scheduled to commence in October 2022 and be completed in October 2024 […]
News

Police, INEC differ on cause of fire in Enugu office

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Following a night fire that razed down the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Thursday, the State Police Command and authorities of the electoral body are giving conflicting cause of the fire. While police in a statement by its spokesperson, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, pointed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica