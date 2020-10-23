Senate S/West caucus condemns use of force on protesters

The South West caucus in the Senate has condemned the use of brute force on the #EndSARS protesters.

The caucus also condemned wanton destruction of public and private property by hoodlums, and said such constitute bastardisation of the cause of genuine #EndSARS peaceful protesters.

In a communiqué at the end of their meeting, the 17 elected Senators from the six South West states however recognised the right of citizens to ventilate their grievances by way of peaceful protests.

They noted the 5-point demands of the genuine #EndSARS protesters, stating that with their colleagues in the Senate, have passed these demands to the Federal Executive for implementation.

“We urge the #End- SARS protesters to exercise restraints to enable the government implement their demands,” the caucus members stated.

They regretted that the destruction of public and private property would aggravate “the massive infrastructure deficit and precarious financial situation of the country. “We deprecate unequivocally the use of brute force against peaceful protesters in the country.

