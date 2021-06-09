Senate, Sanwo-Olu express sadness over T. B. Joshua’s death

…Red Chamber observes a minute silence

Senate yesterday expressed grief over the death of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua. The Senate observed a minute of silence in honour of the late cleric. Also yesterday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State expressed sadness over the death of the popular televangelist, popularly called T. B. Joshua.

The apex legislative Chamber honoured Joshua following a point of order raised by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice. Boroffice had cited Order 43 of the Senate Standing Orders, drawing the attention of his colleagues to the death of T. B. Joshua on Saturday. He told the Senate that the cleric touched so many lives positively before his death.

The lawmaker also informed the Senate that Joshua was given a national honour by the Nigerian Government because of his philanthropy and called for a minute silence to be observed in his honour. In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said that Nigerians believed in God to takeaway numerous challenges facing the country. He said: “God can help Nigeria to overcome the numerous challenges. We are saddened by his demise. Let’s observe one minute silence in his honour.”

The televangelist died at the age of 57 on Saturday. Many had called for TB Joshua to be held accountable after the September 2014 collapse of his church‚ where more than 80 South Africans died. Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the cleric’s was painful. The governor urged family of the deceased, friends, associates and entire members of SCOAN as well as people and government of Ondo State to take T. B. Joshua’s death in good faith. He said: “No doubt the death of a loved one is usually painful as it is irreparable but we must always take solace in God, especially if the deceased had lived a good life, just like Prophet T. B. Joshua who impacted people within and outside the shores of Nigeria positively.

“The pastoral, wise counsel and philanthropic gestures of Prophet T. B. Joshua will be sorely missed by his family, the less-privileged and the entire members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations especially in Ikotun axis of Lagos State, where he played active roles as a cleric and philanthropist before he passed on. “I sympathise with his family, friends, associates, widow of the deceased and the entire members of SCOAN and the Ondo State government. I pray that God will grant the late Prophet T. B. Joshua eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

