Senate screens Ariwoola as CJN Wednesday

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will be screened by the Senate on Wednesday for confirmation of his appointment in substantive capacity.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made the disclosure Tuesday while presiding over the plenary session and appealed to all Senators to be present for required rigorous drilling of the appointee.

“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

“Please as usual, we all need to be at the plenary during the screening exercise,” he said.

The letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 26, 2022, and read on the floor by Lawan.

However, the Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for annual long recess the following day.

