Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
News

Senate screens Ariwoola as CJN Wednesday

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will be screened by the Senate on Wednesday for confirmation of his appointment in substantive capacity.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, made the disclosure Tuesday while presiding over the plenary session and appealed to all Senators to be present for required rigorous drilling of the appointee.

“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

 “Please as usual, we all need to be at the plenary during the screening exercise,” he said.

The letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 26, 2022, and read on the floor by Lawan.

However, the Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for annual long recess the following day.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

LG Primaries: APC members, aspirants protest non-conduct of election

Posted on Author Musa Pam

APC members across the 20 wards of Quanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State including LG Aspirants on Thursday stormed the APC Secretariat in Quapan Local Government to protest the non-conduct of the Local Government Primaries. They also alleged rumours of imposition of one of the aspirants as the candidate of the party ahead of […]
News

Ugwuanyi will represent all of us in Senate – Udi people

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…drum support for PDP guber candidate, others The people of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, expressed confidence in the ability of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to represent them in the senate. They made this declaration when they converged on the Government House, Enugu, to thank the governor over the emergence of […]
News

World Bank spends over N900m on water system in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmad Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government and its Kebbi State counterpart in collaboration with World Bank has expended over N900 million to boost water supply and sanitation system in the state.   Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the General Manager State Water Board, Engineer Zaiyanu Shehu said the project was aimed at providing portable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica